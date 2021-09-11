Slovakia to Open Culture Office in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – Slovakia will open a cultural office in Jerusalem. Slovak Ambassador Igor Mauk said Israel had given permission to open a Slovak cultural office.

Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Idan Roll, said the opening of the cultural office is an important step in Israeli-Slovak relations. The opening of the Slovakian cultural office signifies that there is international recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“This is an important step in Israel-Slovakia relations and another important step in the international recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,” said Roll, the Middle East Monitor reported on Saturday.

Roll said the Slovakian Culture Office would promote cultural, technological, and economic cooperation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Palestinian Authority condemned the move by Slovakia to open a cultural office in Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the opening of the cultural office is a violation of international law, and a violation of relevant UN resolutions.

In addition, the opening of the office shows that Slovakia’s stance contradicts the position of the European Union regarding the opening of an official diplomatic office in Jerusalem.

The city of Jerusalem is considered an occupied territory, due to Israel’s annexation after the 1967 Six-Day War. Under international law the annexation is illegal. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)