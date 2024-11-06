Israel to Alter Jerusalem’s Demographic Makeup

Jerusalem, MINA – Jerusalem Governorate Tuesday warned that Israel was advancing its scheme to alter the demographic makeup of Jerusalem under the cover of the genocidal aggression on Gaza.

The Governorate said in a press statement that the Israeli occupation was exploiting the genocidal war on the Gaza Strip as a cover to implement its schemes aimed at completely altering the demographic makeup of and expanding colonial settlements in Jerusalem and ethnically cleansing the Bustan neighbourhood of its Indigenous population, Wafa reports.

Reiterating that the occupation forces have stepped up the demolition and razing of Palestinian property in the city, the Governorate explained that only on Tuesday, the occupation forces tore down at least seven houses in the Al-Bustan neighbourhood, displacing at least 42 Palestinians.

It added that as part of the demolitions, the occupation forces razed concrete walls and access streets leading to the demolished property, and uprooted trees.

According to the Governorate’s statistics, the occupation forces have demolished and razed approximately 360 Palestinian houses and structures in Jerusalem since October 2023 as part of a systematic policy aimed at forcefully displacing, ethnically cleansing and depriving the indigenous Palestinian population of their historical and national rights.

The Jerusalem Governorate urged international human rights organizations and the international community to take urgent action to halt the aforementioned crimes against the indigenous Palestinian population of Jerusalem, safeguard their rights and help confront the intensified colonization of the city. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)