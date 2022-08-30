Palestine Calls for International Community to Support Palestinian Prisoners

Jakarta, MINA – The Embassy of the State of Palestine in the Republic of Indonesia on Tuesday called for International community to support Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli occupation prisons.

The Embassy strongly condemns Israel’s continuous campaign of repression, harassment and targeting of our heroic prisoners in the occupation prisons and attempts to break their will and control their consciousness and considers it an extension of the open occupation war against the people and their just and legitimate rights.

The Embassy also holds the Israeli government fully and directly responsible for the lives of our heroic detainees and the ill-treatment and torture they endured and consequently in all areas of conflict that our detainees are the target of a programmed and frantic campaign.

“We call on the international community and the free peoples of the world to put pressure on occupying powers to treat them as prisoners of war in accordance with the Geneva Conventions,” the Embassy said in a statement as received by MINA.

These include demands for the termination of the administrative detention policy, the immediate release of administrative detention, the release of female prisoners, the sicks, the elderlies and children, as well as the taking of their rights and forcing them to return to previously signed agreements, which the occupation war must be refused.

Previously, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said on Sunday it was embarking on legal and diplomatic steps around the globe at the instructions of President Mahmoud Abbas in support of the Palestinian freedom fighters incarcerated in Israeli jails and their just demands.

The Ministry said that orders were given to the ambassadors and missions of the State of Palestine around the world to reach out to foreign ministries and decision-makers in their host countries in order to expose the crimes and repressive measures of the Israeli occupation against the incarcerated Palestinian freedom fighters. (R/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)