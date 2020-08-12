Palestine, Austria Sign €350 Thousand Agreement to Support Water Emergency Plan

Ramallah, MINA – Head of the Palestinian Water Authority, Mazen Ghoneim, signed today a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Austrian government at a value 350 thousand Euros to support the emergency plan approved by the Water Authority, WAFA reported.

The agreement, which was signed through the Austrian Development Agency (ADA), includes providing water purification devices and materials, the necessary spare parts required to conduct maintenance of water pumping stations in the northern governorates, pretreatment chemicals used in desalination plants, in addition to providing fuel for vital water installations in the southern governorates for the next three months.

Ghoneim thanked ADA and the Austrian government for their aid to the water sector in Palestine, expressing hope that this support and cooperation would continue to achieve water security in Palestine.(T/R3/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)