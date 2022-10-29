Palestine An Obligation That Should Not Be Forgotten

By: Hayatdin, a peacher living in Bogor, West Java

There was an important event at the end of the month of Rabi’ul Awwal 1444 or the end of October 2022, namely the visit of the Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammed Shtayyeh to Indonesia.

In his statement to President Joko Widodo, he reminded again that Indonesia should mediate in terms of establishing relations with the Israeli occupation. It will add to and encourage the world’s recognition of the Zionist behavior to continue to kill the Palestinian people.

Moreover, Palestine has strong and harmonious historical ties with Indonesia. Both have the same problems and experiences, such as have experienced colonialism.

However, the difference is that Indonesia became independent first, while the country of Palestine has not yet breathed the air of its independence.

The Israeli occupation is even more rampant without a sense of humanity killing soul and body as well as the land of Palestine.

Whereas Palestine is a blessed land, a land in which is filled with symbols of holiness, a land watered by the blood of martyrs. Palestine is also the first mecca for Muslims. It was also in that land that the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam was sent to Isra’.

But the fate that befell this holy land is really sad, making our humanity side sliced ​​bitterly. The Muslims there experienced prolonged suffering due to the tyrannical actions of the Zionist troops who considered this land as their holy land.

That’s why they defend the holy land by all means and efforts. Whereas the Jewish nation in its history was a nation that was expelled and did not have a land to live in.

Muslims certainly agree that Palestine is not only a problem for the Muslims who live there buut also it is the responsibility of all Muslims in any part of the world. Because in Palestine there is also a holy mosque for Muslims, namely the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The next question is what contribution can we make to Palestine?

There are several things that can be played by Muslims in realizing the liberation of Palestine, as written by Dr. Raghib As-Sirjani in his book “Forgotten Obligations”.

At least As-Sirjani divided into 1,135 movements to liberate Palestine. The movement began with the roles and obligations of all elements of Muslims in the form of requiring Muslims to return completely to Allah, the owner of the universe and the owner of all power and kingdom.

This is in accordance with the word of Allah:

قُلِ اللّٰهُمَّ مٰلِكَ الْمُلْكِ تُؤْتِى الْمُلْكَ مَنْ تَشَاۤءُ وَتَنْزِعُ الْمُلْكَ مِمَّنْ تَشَاۤءُۖ وَتُعِزُّ مَنْ تَشَاۤءُ وَتُذِلُّ مَنْ تَشَاۤءُ ۗ بِيَدِكَ الْخَيْرُ ۗ اِنَّكَ عَلٰى كُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدِيْرٌ

Meaning: Say (Prophet Muhammad), “O Allah, Owner of power, You give power to whom You want and You take power from whom You will. You glorify whom You will and You humiliate whom You will. In Your hands are all virtues. Verily, You are almighty over all things.” (Surah Ali Imran/3:26).

Furthermore, the people must fully understand the problems of the country of Palestine, a country that cannot be separated from the history of the birth and history of the Prophets. Palestine is not an ordinary country like other countries on earth.

Palestine has a privilege that makes the struggle for its independence have a special taste that only pious people of this ummah know.

Palestine is said to be not an ordinary country either because this country is a land that is blessed by Allah, considering that it contains the Al-Aqsa Mosque which is blessed with its surroundings.

The land of Palestine is also a land of Islam, and the religion of Islam obliges the Muslims to liberate any occupied Islamic lands. Moreover, this occupied Palestine has Islamic characteristics that require the sincerity of the people to liberate and burn the spirit of all levels of the community to welcome the call for jihad and do good deeds.

Palestine is also said to be a land which is a land of gathering and scattering of creatures. As the words of the Prophet Muhammad sallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam narrated from Maimunah bint Al-Harist he said, which means: I asked the Messenger of Allah, “O Messenger of Allah, give us a fatwa about Baitul Maqdis.” The Messenger of Allah replied, “It is the land where the creatures gather, the land where the creatures are scattered.”

Not only that, Palestine is a country that fought for freedom and independence with the blood of the previous generations of Islamic fighters.

Some of Rasulullah’s famous companions had visited Al-Aqsa. For example, friends of Abu Ubaidah bin Jarrah, Khalid bin Walid, Amru bin Ash, Surahbil Hasanah, Yazid bin Abu Sofyan, Muawiyah bin Abi Sofyan, and other friends.

Caliph Umar bin Khatab also visited him and perfected his independence from the domination of the Roman army at that time.

It was on this land that several important events occurred in the history of Islam, such as the Ajnadain War and the Baisan War. This was followed by the events of a comprehensive struggle for independence such as the Hithin War and the Ain Jalut War.

Now, our focus is on the obligation of Muslims to unite in the face of the Zionist Israeli aggression on the land of Palestine. The Zionist regime has committed crimes against humanity on earth which are against the most basic human rights, namely independence.

Indeed, Muslims should not silence the savagery of the Israeli Zionist army. We Muslims are obliged to defend the honor of Allah’s religion and our brothers and sisters in the faith and of the same religion.

So, if Muslims just stay silent and do nothing, who will help the Muslims in Palestine? Who will liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque from the grip of the Zionists?

Indeed, Muslims are strong people who have all the elements of greatness that are unmatched by any other people: faith, followers, wealth, intelligence, ability and others.

We reaffirm the obligation of Muslims to fight with soul, body and property. Including struggling with writing or verbally. Others are fighting in a way of solidarity, either in the form of peace demonstrations or holding mass events to support the Palestinian people.

This is all so that Palestine remains in the hearts and goals of Muslims, not to be forgotten. Wallahu a’lam. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)