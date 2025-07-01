Israel Halts Military Purchases Amid Costly War with Iran

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has frozen the procurement of new military equipment after dozens of drones worth millions of dollars were lost over Iranian territory.

According to a report by Ynet, cited by Middle East Monitor on Tuesday, the Israeli Finance Ministry has refused to approve an additional budget of 60 billion shekels (approximately US$ 16.2 billion) requested by the Ministry of Defense. The funds were intended to cover the costs of the recent conflict with Iran and ongoing operations in Gaza, known as “Operation Gideon’s Chariots.” The Finance Ministry stated that both operations are not included in Israel’s approved 2025 state budget.

The report also highlighted a serious dispute between the two ministries. The Finance Ministry accused the Israeli military of wasting mobilization days and is now blocking the necessary funds to replenish military stockpiles and carry out emergency acquisitions. The delayed procurements reportedly include nearly depleted rocket launchers and hundreds of missiles, most of which are intended for Israeli forces operating in Gaza.

An Israeli security source told Ynet that Finance Minister Smotrich was fully aware of the consequences of the strike on Iran, indicating that the decision to freeze funding was made despite knowing the potential impact. [Nia]

Also Read: Dozens of Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Police Protection

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)