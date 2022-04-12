Pakistan’s New PM’s First Speech Talks about Kashmir Issue

Islamabad, MINA – Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif talked about Kashmir issue in his first speech at the National Assembly on Monday.

Sharif asked Indian PM to help resolve Kashmir dispute in line with UN resolutions.

“We want good relations with India but there will be no sustainable peace unless the Kashmir issue is resolved,” Sharif was quoted by Al Jazeera on Tuesday.

In his speech, Sharif also announced an increase in wages, pensions, and minimum wages for workers.

Sharif discussed the foreign policy failure of the outgoing government and said he would accelerate the multibillion-dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Nor did he miss an opportunity to address allegations leveled by Imran Khan that the United States conspired with his opponents to overthrow his government.

Sharif ordered the on-camera briefing of the parliamentary committee on national security. Senior civilian and military officials, including the Pakistani Ambassador in Washington, will also attend the meeting.

“I will step down and if there is even the slightest evidence [against me],” he said.

Previously, Sharif won 174 votes and is now set to form a new government that could last until August 2023, when elections are scheduled.

No prime minister has ever completed a five-year term in the country’s nearly 75-year history. The parliamentary vote was held under tight security, with nearly all roads leading to the National Assembly sealed. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)