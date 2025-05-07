SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

India Launches Missile Strikes on Pakistan, Escalating Regional Tensions

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

4 Views

Houthi Launches Hypersonic Missile to Israel's Ben Gurion Airport (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Houthi Launches Hypersonic Missile to Israel's Ben Gurion Airport (Photo: Anadolu Agency)

New Delhi, MINA – India confirmed on Tuesday night that it launched missile strikes on Pakistani cities and parts of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, triggering a serious military escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, Anadolu Agency reported.

Explosions were reported in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Bagh, Muzaffarabad, and Kotli. Pakistan’s military spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the attacks killed at least eight people and injured 35 others. He added that Pakistan had begun retaliatory strikes and downed five Indian Air Force jets.

India’s Defense Ministry said the strikes, part of “Operation Sindoor,” targeted nine alleged terrorist infrastructure sites. The ministry insisted the strikes were “measured and non-escalatory,” claiming no Pakistani military facilities were targeted.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the strikes as a “cowardly attack” and vowed a “befitting reply” to what he called an “act of war.” Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed that the air force had shot down at least five Indian jets.

Also Read: Eight Killed, Dozens Injured in Indian Missile Strikes on Pakistan

The escalation follows a deadly April 22 attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that left 26 people dead. India blamed Pakistan, which denies involvement.

Air traffic has slowed across both countries amid fears of further conflict. The United Nations and U.S. President Donald Trump have urged both sides to show restraint.

Trump described the conflict as “a shame,” while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for “maximum military restraint,” warning the world could not afford a war between the two nations. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: US Campus Protests Demand Release of Detained Pro-Palestinian Academics and Students

Tagair defense airspace restrictions Bahawalpur cross-border attack Donald Trump India Pakistan conflict Indian Air Force Kashmir tensions Khawaja Asif Line of Control military escalation missile strikes Muzaffarabad nuclear-armed neighbors Operation Sindoor Pakistan administered Kashmir. Pakistani retaliation Shehbaz Sharif terrorist infrastructure UN concern

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Asia

Eight Killed, Dozens Injured in Indian Missile Strikes on Pakistan

  • 5 hours ago
Houthi Launches Hypersonic Missile to Israel's Ben Gurion Airport (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

India Launches Missile Strikes on Pakistan, Escalating Regional Tensions

  • 6 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Minister Says Gaza Onslaught Aims at “Complete Occupation”

  • Monday, 5 May 2025 - 20:30 WIB
Palestinian resistance (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Escalates Operations Against Israeli Forces in Rafah

  • Monday, 5 May 2025 - 07:29 WIB
Israeli hostages released by Hamas in Gaza some time ago. (PHOTO: Almayadeen)
Palestine

Al-Qassam Brigades Release Footage of Israeli Captive Rescue Operation

  • Sunday, 27 April 2025 - 07:28 WIB
Israeli Captive (photo: PIC)
none

Israeli Captive Says “Only a Deal Will Bring Us Home”

  • Thursday, 24 April 2025 - 08:51 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Israel Destroy 152 Palestinians Structures across the West Bank in April

  • Tuesday, 6 May 2025 - 09:54 WIB
Yemen Missile Attacks Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Flights Suspended at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport After Missile Strike From Yemen

  • Sunday, 4 May 2025 - 17:02 WIB
Pro-Palestine Protesters at Columbia University, New York (photo: special)
America

US Campus Protests Demand Release of Detained Pro-Palestinian Academics and Students

  • 7 hours ago
Europe

Palestine Book Awards 2025 Receives Record Number of Submissions

  • Saturday, 3 May 2025 - 16:47 WIB
Indonesia

ICMI Launches “Desa Cendekia” to Address Global Crises With Faith and Innovation

  • 22 hours ago
Israeli attacks on Gaza Kill Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes on Southern Gaza Kill 14 Civilians, Including Infant

  • Saturday, 3 May 2025 - 16:31 WIB
Asia

Kashmir Cleric Urges Peace Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

  • Saturday, 3 May 2025 - 20:05 WIB
International

Armed Groups Begin Handover of Heavy Weapons in Damascus Following Agreement

  • Monday, 5 May 2025 - 07:57 WIB
Ongoing Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Ongoing Israeli Strikes in Gaza Kill Dozens, Including Women and Children

  • Sunday, 4 May 2025 - 08:17 WIB
Tension India and Pakistan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

India Imposes Ban on All Imports from Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions

  • Saturday, 3 May 2025 - 16:50 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us