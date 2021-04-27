Pakistan Voices Concerns for Israeli Attacks in Jerussalem

Islamabad, MINA – Pakistan on Monday voiced serious concern for the escalation of Israeli violence against Palestinians in the occupied city of East Jerusalem.

“Serious concern over the recent developments in the Occupied Palestinian Territories,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Paksitan said in a written statement.

“This includes harassment of people who come to perform prayers (at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem), arrest of Palestinians who do not support and other arbitrary arrangements that violate human rights,” the Ministry added.

The illegal act has increased since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan 1442 H.

The ministry condemned acts of violence perpetrated by Israeli Occupation forces and the closeness of the international community to protect Palestinians.

“Pakistan firmly supports the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination,” they said.

The ministry added that for a just and lasting peace, it is very important to agree on a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions, with pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as the capital of a sovereign Palestinian State. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)