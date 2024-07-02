Over 8,672 Palestinian Students Killed since Israeli Aggression in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Education and Higher Education said that 8,672 students were killed and 14,583 were injured since the start of the Israeli aggression on October 7 on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The Ministry said in a statement as reported by Wafa, the number of students who were killed in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the aggression reached more than 8,572, and those who were injured reached 14,089, while in the West Bank 100 students were killed and 494 others were injured.

The Ministry also said that around 349 students were detained. It indicated that 497 teachers and administrators were killed and 3,402 were injured in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and more than 109 were detained in the West Bank.

It pointed out that 353 government schools, universities, university buildings, and 65 belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees (UNRWA) were bombed and vandalized in the Gaza Strip, which led to 139 of them being severely damaged, and 93 completely destroyed, and 57 schools in the West Bank were stormed and vandalized.

The Ministry affirmed that 620,000 students in the Gaza Strip are still deprived of enrolling in their schools since the beginning of the aggression, while most of the students suffer from psychological trauma and face difficult health conditions. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)