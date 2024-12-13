Over 30 Palestinians Martyred by Israeli Airstrike on Nuseirat Camp in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – An Israeli airstrike on Thursday targeting the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip killed 33 Palestinians and wounded 84 others, according to official sources, Anadolu Agency reports.

Israel has waged a genocidal war in the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 44,800 victims, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

