Over 100 Palestinians Martyred by Israel since Gaza Ceasefire Announcement

Gaza, MINA – Israeli airstrikes have killed 101 Palestinians since the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, according to an official tally on Friday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The latest strikes involved 31 women and 27 children, according to Mahmoud Basal, a spokesman for the Gaza Civil Defense service.

The deaths came after the announcement of a ceasefire deal on Wednesday that will take effect on Sunday.

Basal confirmed that 82 of the total deaths were in the northern Gaza Strip, while 16 were in the southern Gaza Strip, including 14 in Khan Younis and two in Rafah. The remaining five were killed in central Gaza.

The violence also left more than 264 people injured, and the number is expected to rise as the attacks continue.

Qatar announced a ceasefire agreement on Wednesday to end more than 15 months of deadly Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said the three-phase deal would come into effect on Sunday.

The deal includes prisoner exchanges and continued calm, aiming for a permanent ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Nearly 46,800 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed and more than 110,000 others injured in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, according to local health authorities.

The war has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)