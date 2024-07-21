One More Palestinian Journalist Killed in Israeli Bombing in Central Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – Another Palestinian journalist was killed Sunday in an Israeli attack on the central Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll to 162 since 7 October 2023, Anadolu Agency reported.

Medical sources at Al-Awda Hospital in the central Gaza Strip told Anadolu that the Israeli army targeted the Ghorab family house north of the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

The attack killed journalist Moatasem Ghorab and four of his family members, including two girls, raising the number of Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza since 7 October to 162, sources added. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)