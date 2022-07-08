One Million Hajj Pilgrims Ready to Wukuf at Arafah on Friday

Arafah, MINA – Around one million pilgrims flocked on Friday morning to Arafah to perform the peak of the pilgrimage.

The pilgrims will remain silent in Arafah after Friday prayers and jama ‘jashar Asr (combined and summarized) at the Namirah Mosque.

Asyarouq reported that about one million pilgrims flocked from the Mina area, after they stayed overnight on the first day of Tarwiyah before going to Arafah.

The Arafat site is located on the road between Makkah and Taif, about 22 kilometers east of the holy capital, 10 kilometers from the Mina area, and 6 kilometers from Muzdalifah, with an estimated area of ​​10.4 square kilometers.

The pilgrims were heard to multiply reading Talbiyah, dhikr, istighfar and prayer, takbir and doing tahlil with humility and humility.

Pilgrims after wukuf at Arafah will return to Mina for the 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th of Dhulhijjah to stay there, and three Jamarat. (T/RE1)

