OIC Reaffirms its Commitment to Support Palestine

Jeddah, MINA – The Secretariat General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Tuesday reiterated its firm commitment to fighting for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

The OIC statement was delivered in order to mark the 103rd anniversary of the Balfour Declaration to establish a national home for Jews in Palestine, which was signed on November 2, 1917, the OIC’s official statement was quoted by MINA on Tuesday.

“The OIC Secretariat General reaffirms its strong support for the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant United Nations resolutions, and the establishment of a Palestinian State on the border of 4 June 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” he read the official statement of the OIC.

Previously, the OIC welcomed the positive attitude of countries that supported Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ call to hold an international peace conference, in cooperation with the International Quartet, with the participation of all parties concerned.

The conference aims to achieve a vision of a two-state solution in accordance with international law, UN resolutions and agreed references.

The OIC joins the Security Council member states in supporting the Palestinian president’s call. The OIC also expressed its rejection of the annexation and settlement of colonies in the occupied Palestinian Territories. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)