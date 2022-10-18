OIC Holds Meeting with African Group Member States

Jeddah, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held a consultative meeting with African Group member states in Jeddah on Monday. The meeting deliberated on the implementation of various OIC projects and resolutions aimed at promoting economic cooperation among member states in the African continent.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha said that the idea to convene this meeting was borne out of the urgent need to accelerate the pace and scale of OIC collective action in addressing developmental challenges in African countries, Arab News reported.

He assured that the meeting would enable member states to develop joint courses of action to confront these challenges and define ways to translate OIC economic cooperation frameworks into concrete actions at the country level.

The meeting covered several topics, including food insecurity in OIC African Group member states and the organization of an OIC investment forum in Africa. It also addressed the OIC Dakar-Port Sudan Railway Project, the halal industry in Africa, the increasing number of street children in African OIC countries and the proposal for the second phase of the Special Program for Development of Africa.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)