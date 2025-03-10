SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

US-Hamas Meeting very Helpful: Envoy

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

4 Views

Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump’s envoy Adam Boehler said on Sunday that US meetings with Hamas on the release of Israeli captives held in Gaza were very helpful, Palinfo reported.

Boehler said he believed something could be achieved on the Gaza hostages within weeks, but did not elaborate.

the US official did not rule out additional encounters with the Palestinian Movement.

“We’re the United States. We’re not an agent of Israel,” Boehler said.

Also Read: Iftar at Restaurants Becomes a Trend in Kashmir, Food Prices Spike

Along the same line, two US officials revealed that the White House envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to travel to Doha on Tuesday evening in an effort to broker a new prisoner exchange and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

Axios website explained that the talks would be the first since Trump took office and since the original agreement between Israel and Hamas that established a 42-day ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of 33 captives in its first phase, which ended one week ago. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Seharkhwans: The Drummers Keeping Ramadan Tradition Alive in Kashmir

TagDiplomatic envoy Hamas Helpful meeting Middle East negotiations peace relations US

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

US-Hamas Meeting very Helpful: Envoy

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Aggression in Tulkarem Enters 42 Day

  • 15 hours ago
International

UK, France, Italy, Germany Welcome Arab Reconstruction Plan for Gaza

  • 20 hours ago
Al-Qassam Hands over Six Israeli Captives to Red Cross (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

56 Freed Israeli Captives Urge Netanyahu to Fully Implement Gaza Ceasefire

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 08:51 WIB
Israeli-American hostage Keith Siegel expressed his gratitude to the Al-Qassam fighters through a letter. (Photo: via Al-Qassam military media)
Palestine

In a Video, Israeli Captive Urges Government to Advance Exchange Agreement

  • Saturday, 8 March 2025 - 22:42 WIB
Zelenskyy and Trump (photo: Universitas Airlangga)
America

US-Ukraine Talks to Take Place in Jeddah: Saudi FM

  • Saturday, 8 March 2025 - 22:21 WIB
Load More
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
America

US Approves $3 Billion in Military Sales to Israel: State Department

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:34 WIB
Indonesia

ICMI Organizes Month-Long Ramadan Festival with Various Activities

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Tarawih prayers in the Gaza Strip (Rai Al-Youm)
Palestine

Palestinians in Gaza Perform Tarawih Prayers amidst Ruins of Buildings

  • Sunday, 2 March 2025 - 22:25 WIB
Indonesia

Japek II Toll Road to Open for Eid Holiday Traffic Flow

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 09:33 WIB
Articles

The Destruction of Zionist Jews is Imminent

  • Tuesday, 4 March 2025 - 17:32 WIB
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Affairs Prepares Directorate General of Pesantren to Strengthen Islamic Boarding Schools

  • Friday, 7 March 2025 - 14:04 WIB
Press conference on the construction of the Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza City, Palestine, held at the Diplomacy Room, DPR RI Building, Jakarta, Friday (March 7, 2025). (Photo: Sidieq/MINA)
Indonesia

Maemuna Center Calls for Community to Contribute the Construction of Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital in Gaza City

  • Saturday, 8 March 2025 - 05:42 WIB
The Quran Gayo translation (photo: Inews)
Indonesia

Gayo Language Translation of the Quran Officially Added to the Library Collection of Al-Masjid an-Nabawi

  • 23 hours ago
Europe

A Man Climbs London’s Big Ben to Wave Palestinian Flag

  • 18 hours ago
Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Reiterates Its Commitment  to Implement All Ceasefire Agreement

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:23 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us