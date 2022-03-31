OIC Condemns Repeated Attacks on Saudi Arabia, UAE

Jeddah, MINA – The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has said it is following with great concern the Houthi militia’s military escalation toward Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which targeted civilian facilities and endangered the lives of civilians, in a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law.

The organization called on the militia to stop the attacks immediately and engage in a serious process to achieve peace and stability in Yemen, Arab News reported.

It also called on the US to seriously consider reclassifying the Houthis as a terrorist group.

The Iran-backed militia in Yemen were accused of threatening global energy security with a wave of drone and missile attacks on oil facilities in the Kingdom.

A huge fire erupted at an Aramco oil storage facility in Jeddah after one attack. Plumes of black smoke rose over the city.

The Arab Coalition spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Malki said, “This hostile escalation targets oil facilities and aims to undermine energy security and the backbone of the global economy. These hostile attacks had no impact or repercussions in any way, shape or form on public life in Jeddah.”(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)