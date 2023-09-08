OIC Condemns Opening of a Papua New Guinean Embassy in Occupied Jerusalem

Jeddah, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned Papua New Guinea’s decision to open an embassy in the occupied city of Jerusalem, stressing that this step was illegal and constituted a violation of the international law and relevant UN resolutions, especially Security Council Resolution No. 478 (1980), which called on states that have established diplomatic missions in Jerusalem to withdraw them.

The OIC stressed in a statement that this decision contributed to the consolidation of the system of illegal colonial occupation and constituted a violation of the rights of the Palestinian people, WAFA reported.

It also called, at the same time, on Papua New Guinea to retract its illegal decision and engage in supporting the efforts of the international community aimed at achieving a just and comprehensive peace, based on international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Previously, Papua New Guinea opened its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem on Tuesday, becoming only the fifth country with a full diplomatic mission in a city, Middle East Monitor reported.

The Pacific nation’s mission joins embassies from the United States, Kosovo, Guatemala and Honduras in Jerusalem, while most countries maintain their diplomatic representation in the coastal city of Tel Aviv, Israel’s main economic hub.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)