OIC Condemns Israel’s Killing of A Palestinian Minor

Jeddah, MINA – The Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemns the killing of a Palestinian minor by Israeli occupation soldiers in the village of Al-Muggyyir, northeast of Ramallah.

The OIC condemned in an official statement received by MINA on Monday, the assassination of Ali Abu Alyya (13) was hit by Israeli troops gunfire during clashes that occurred on Friday last week in the village of Al-Muggyyir.

The OIC has condemned the killings as a crime that represents Israel’s continuous violation of the rights of the people, especially Palestinian children, which are guaranteed by international conventions and norms.

The organization urged investigations and accountability to the perpetrators involved.

The OIC Secretariat General also condemned the arson attempt by an Israeli Jewish fanatic at the Church of Gethsemane in occupied Jerusalem on Friday.

The OIC said the arson attempt violated international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, which prohibit commitments of hostile acts aimed at historical monuments, works of art, or places of worship that are the cultural or spiritual heritage of the community. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)