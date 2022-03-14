OIC Condemns Israel’s Approval to Build 730 New Settlement Units in Occupied Jerusalem

Jeddah, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday condemned the Israeli occupation authorities’ approval of new plans to build 730 new housing units in the Pisgat Zeev settlement, built illegally on land belonging to Palestinian residents in the town of Beit Hanina, north of occupied Jerusalem, WAFA reported.

OIC slammed this decision as a continuation of Israel’s blatant violations of international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, particularly Resolution 2334, adopted by the Security Council on 23 December 2016.

OIC called on the international community, mainly the UN Security Council, to assume its responsibilities and compel Israel, the occupying power, to stop its colonial settlement policy and the attacks carried out by extremist settlers throughout the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, including Jerusalem.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)