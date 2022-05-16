OIC Blame International Community for Repercussions of the Palestinian Nakba

Jeddah, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) blamed the international community for the repercussions of the Nakba which have continued for decades as a result of its inability to implement the resolutions of international legitimacy and its double standards, reminding it of its responsibilities toward correcting the historical injustice still inflicted on the Palestinian people, Wafa reported it on Sunday.

OIC recalled the 74th Anniversary of the Nakba of Palestinian land and people following the infamous declaration of the establishment of the so-called State of Israel, and the subsequent eradication, ethnic discrimination, mass displacement, murder, persecution, confiscation of property, and deprivation of the authentic Palestinian people of their legitimate national rights.

This painful memory is still alive in our individual and collective memory at a time when the suffering of the Palestinian people caused by the Nakba is exacerbated in terms of asylum, exile, and displacement and Israel’s nefarious illegal actions in terms of looting of land, demolishing homes, committing massacres, and desecrating holy sites, as well as its policies of Judaizing the city of Al-Quds Ash-Sharif and isolating it from its Palestinian surroundings, violating all the resolutions of international legitimacy, said OIC in a statement.

The OIC stressed the international community’s and the United Nations’ political, legal, and humanitarian responsibility toward ending the Israeli occupation and finding a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue as per the relevant international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

It reiterated its firm and unconditional support for the Palestinian people in their just struggle to regain and exercise their inalienable national rights, foremost of which is their right to return as per the United Nations Resolution No. 194 and the establishment of an independent State of Palestine on the borders of June 04, 1967, with East Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its eternal capital.

It also called upon the free nations and peoples of the world to continue their solidarity with the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)