Occupation Forces Forcibly Stop Olive Tree Planting

Nablus, MINA – Israeli occupation forces forcibly stopped marches and rallies to plant olive trees on land threatened by settlements in the town of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank on Friday.

Eyewitnesses as quoted by Safa said that the occupation forces, who arrived in large numbers in the eastern region, harassed the participants in the event upon their arrival in the Zohr al-Masyaf area, where the settlers set up a new settlement post a few days ago.

The occupation forces stormed the eastern region in the morning, and blocked the road leading to it, blocking participants’ access to the event.

The occupation fired tear gas, leaving dozens of Palestinians short of breath and some receiving treatment at the scene, while others were hospitalized.

The Institutional Committee, the National Forces in Nablus and the Commission for the Resistance of Walls and Settlements, called for marches to reject settlements and plant olive trees in locations threatened with looting. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj Newa Agency (MINA)