Norway Refuses to Play against Israel in World Cup Qualifiers

Oslo, MINA – The Norwegian Football Association has announced its refusal to play the Israeli national team in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers for Europe, citing the ongoing genocide against millions of Palestinians since 7 October 2023, Safa News Agency reported.

Liz Klaveness, President of the Norwegian Football Association, has confirmed that the organisation is actively pressuring international football bodies to impose sanctions on Israel.

French channel E24 News published a statement from Klaveness regarding the qualifying draw, which placed Norway alongside Israel, Estonia, Moldova and the losers of the quarter-finals Germany-Italy in the European Nations League.

Klaveness expressed solidarity with the Palestinian cause, stating: “The Football Association supports the Norwegian government’s stance and demands an immediate end to the Israeli attacks on innocent civilians in Gaza.” He added: “None of us can remain indifferent to the ongoing atrocities in Gaza.”

The Norwegian national team was scheduled to play their matches against Israel on March 25 and October 11. However, the association’s decision to boycott has raised uncertainty about whether these matches will go ahead. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)