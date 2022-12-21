Noble Muslim Women is Different with the Concept of Western Liberalization

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Deputy Minister of Religion Zainut Tauhid Sa’adi said, how Islam glorifies women and cannot be equated with the concept of women liberation or the liberalization of women promoted by the West.

“Women, according to Islamic views, basically occupy a very noble position,” said the Vice Minister of Religion on Tuesday at the Indonesian Muslim Women’s Congress (KMI).

The congress was held by the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) in Jakarta. Deputy Minister of Religion gave remarks on behalf of the Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas.

According to him, Islam does sometimes talk about women as individuals. For example, women who experience menstruation, become pregnant, give birth and breastfeed, according to the information received by MINA.

“However, this does not result in views of Islam experiencing gender bias. Because women are noble in the Islamic view,” said the Deputy Minister of Religion.

Meanwhile, he said, in social life, Islamic views never discriminate between the roles of women and men.

“The role of modern women in Islam is not the same as the concept of Western women’s liberation,” she said.

According to the Deputy Minister of Religion, the concept of Western women’s liberation even tarnishes the identity of women as individuals. Both women and men, all of them have the right to play an active role in all fields, but both of them still have certain limitations.

The Deputy Minister of Religion appreciated the work of KMI and MUI in guarding and fostering Muslims in Indonesia, especially in relation to religious issues.

“KMI continues to oversee the role of modern women in responding to the times and at the same time caring for peace so that women can continue to be calming water and always bring peace,” she hoped. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)