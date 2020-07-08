Nine Arab Countries Call for Implementation of Two-State Solutions

Amman, MINA – Foreign ministers from nine Arab Countries on Tuesday called for influential international positions to resume pushing for Palestinian-Israeli negotiations based on a two-state solution.

It was stated in the closing statement of the meeting of foreign ministers of Jordan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Emirates, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Oman and Kuwait, via video conference. Thus quoted from Quds Press reported.

The statement called on the international community to take “clear positions and steps to prevent the implementation of Israeli annexation decisions, to protect international law and protect peace.”

The statement stresses the need to return to serious and active discussion to resolve conflicts based on a two-state solution, and in accordance with relevant international legitimacy resolutions.

They emphasized adherence to the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative and the Arab position in supporting a two-state solution, as contained in the initiative.

The virtual meeting, held on the initiative of Jordan, took place when tensions arose in the Palestinian territories, as a form of resistance to Israel’s plan to annex the Jordan Valley and all settlements in the West Bank. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)