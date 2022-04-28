Night 27 Ramadan, 250 Thousand Muslim Pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Hundreds of thousands of worshipers pray the 27th night of Ramadan 1443H at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem (photo: Ma'an)

Jerusalem, MINA – The Department of Endowments in Jerusalem said around 250,000 worshipers prospering the mosque perform Tarawih prayers and will celebrate the Night of Glory (Lailatul Qadar) on the 27th night of Ramadan in the Al-Aqsa Mosque area, Jerusalem.

Tens of thousands of worshipers flocked on Wednesday from the West Bank, Jerusalem and the occupied interior to the Al-Aqsa Mosque to celebrate the Night of Power, Ma’an reported.

Israel imposed restrictions on residents at the Bethlehem crossing, resulting in worshipers complaining about the occupation’s delays and obstacles in their access to the city of Jerusalem.

One worshiper said he went to more than one crossing to enter the city of Jerusalem, but was prevented from doing so more than once this morning, despite his age of 50.

Since the beginning of this month of Ramadan 1443H, in the city of Jerusalem, Israeli police forces have been carrying out attacks on Palestinians, especially in the Bab al-Amud area.(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)