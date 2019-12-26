NGO: Israel has Banned 8.000 Palestinians from Travelling Aboard Since 2014

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli occupation authorities have banned almost 8,000 Palestinians from travelling abroad since 2014, a Palestinian human rights group said yesterday.

The Jerusalem-based Center for the Defense of Freedoms and Civil Rights (Hurriyat) said in a report it has documented 7,984 cases in which Israeli authorities banned Palestinians from travelling abroad, of which at least 91 percent were against men, WAFA reported.

In 2019, 310 travel bans have been reported, only seven of which were against women. The highest number of travel bans was in 2014, when 3,672 Palestinians were banned travel.

Hurryyat said the number of total bans was probably much higher, as the organization only reports on individual and not collective cases.

Israeli occupation authorities routinely restrict Palestinian freedom of movement through checkpoints and blockades.(T/R04/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)