Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Netanyahu Arrives in the US to Meet with Trump

sajadi Editor : Widi - 52 minutes ago

52 minutes ago

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Washington, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in the United States on Sunday afternoon local time for a meeting with President Donald Trump.

Citing Anadolu Agency on Monday, Netanyahu was welcomed by Israeli officials, including Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, after landing at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.

“I am pleased to welcome Prime Minister @netanyahu, who has just arrived in Washington ahead of his meeting with President @realDonaldTrump. This is an important meeting that will strengthen the deep alliance between Israel and the United States and enhance our cooperation,” Danon said on X.

Trump will meet with Netanyahu on Tuesday to discuss Gaza, Israeli hostages, and Iran.

According to media reports, Netanyahu will also meet with US Special Representative for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.

Prior to his departure, Netanyahu stated that he had postponed sending his negotiation team to Qatar for talks on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement until after his meeting with Trump. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

News Channel

About Us