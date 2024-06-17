Select Language

Netanyahu Announces Dissolution of Israel’s War Cabinet

Jerussalam, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dissolved Israel’s six-member war cabinet.

An Israeli official informed on Monday. The official said disbanding Israel’s war cabinet was a widely expected step after Benny Gantz stepped down from Netanyahu’s government.

Globe Eye News reports Netanyahu is expected to hold consultations on the Gaza war with a small group of ministers, including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer who was once in the war cabinet.

As reported, Gantz and Eisenkot both left the government last week, stating that Netanyahu had failed in developing a strategy for the Gaza war. (T/RE1/P2)

