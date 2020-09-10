Myanmar Military Members Admit to Committing Atrocities Against Rohingya Muslims

Rakhine, MINA – Two members of the Myanmar military have admitted to committing atrocities against the Rohingya Muslim minority in the country western Rakhine State in the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Fortify Rights Human Rights Institute Chief Executive Matthew Smith said the admission would help the case against the Myanmar army for persecuting the Rohingya in the ongoing trial at the ICC.

“Significantly, the two men operate in two separate cities, simultaneously following orders under different commanders, exterminating Rohingya people by shooting and killing in certain areas,” he explained, Anadolu Agency reported on Wednesday.

Smith continued, “None of the perpetrators from Myanmar have ever been officially at the ICC, and now we have two perpetrators in The Hague who may be insider witnesses”.

On the other hand, rights activists, and experts have marked this as a major development in seeking justice for the Rohingya against Myanmar authorities on charges of genocide and ethnic cleansing.

Such admission for the first time has implicated the armed forces of a Southeast Asian nation in alleged mass killings, rapes and crimes against humanity since reports of attacks on Rohingya emerged in 2012. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)