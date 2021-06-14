Myanmar Military Coup Death Toll Reaches 863

Kayah, MINA – Myanmar’s junta forces have killed 863 people since the military coup, civil society groups have reported as quoted from Andolu Agency on Monday.

In a report from the Association of Assistants for Political Prisoners (AAPP), early Monday, the victim increased by one person from Kayah State who died on Saturday and was documented on Sunday.

As of June 13, 2021, the AAPP revealed 4,863 people were still being held, 178 of whom were sentenced.

AAPP reported that a resident named May Lar was shot and killed while carrying food back to Padan Kho Village from a refugee camp in Demoso Township, Kayah, on June 11, 2021.

According to the AAPP, junta troops also continued to make arrests.

Two lawyers, representing political prisoners were arrested in Myawaddy, Karen State, on June 10.

On the same day, political activist Kyaw Myat Min was arrested at Hlae Kyaw Kone Village Monastery, Pathein Township, Ayeyarwady.

The three men were charged with Section 505(a) of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, a disabled person named Aung Ko Min was arrested after leaving his home in a wheelchair in Dawei, Tanintharyi, last Friday.

Myanmar was rocked by a military coup on February 1 that toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

The military argues that the election that led to Suu Kyi’s election with the most votes was full of fraud. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)