Muslim NGOs Urge EU to Investigate Islamophobia in France

Paris, MINA – The global Muslim NGO Union petitioned the European Union to seek action against France which imposes discriminatory practices

A global coalition of 25 NGOs is urging the European Commission to investigate state-sponsored acts of Islamophobia in France.

In a petition addressed to Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the NGO representing 11 countries has asked von der Leyen to prosecute the French government in a European Court for imposing discriminatory practices.

“France has implemented many laws designed to limit freedom of belief and punish the existence of religion,” the petition said.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Samira Sabir of the Sabir Legal Service who sent a petition on behalf of the alliance to the European Commission said Islamophobia was ingrained and became mainstream in European society.

“Islamophobia is not only a widespread and serious phenomenon among the right, but is also embedded in the mainstream of European society,” he said.

Legal activists say that France provides an example of how state actors have institutionalized and legitimized Islamophobia through hate speech targeting Muslims.

Among the organizations that have signed the petition are the House of Representatives for the French Black Association, the Netherlands Muslim Rights Watch, the Swiss Islamic Central Council, and the Muslim Association for Human Rights in Spain.

“There has been a widespread failure to implement EU legislation and in particular human rights with regard to religious integrity and freedom to express political beliefs in France,” the petition continued.

They also highlighted French President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to “fight separatism”, which the NGO says focuses solely on tightening “political, ideological, theological and financial controls on Muslim communities”.

“There is no real or effective solution in the French legal system to stop the continuation of structural and systemic Islamophobia by the French government under European law,” said the NGO. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)