France’s Special Commission Approves Bill That Target Muslims

Paris, MINA – A special commission in the French National Assembly approved the Bill previously announced by President Emmanuel Macron or known as the “Charter of Republican Values”.

The bill was introduced on October 2 by Macron to fight so-called “Islamic separatism”.

Home Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter the bill supporting the principles of republican consolidation was widely accepted by the special commission, Anadolu Agency reported on Monday.

Darmanin said France was making laws for the future, not only to fight current difficulties but to defend republican values.

He also said the growing right and left wing structures in the country were also a threat.

Meanwhile, three organizations of the French Muslim Worship Council (CFCM) unilaterally condemned Islam’s “charter of principles” on Thursday which reaffirmed the compatibility of faith with France.

The bill will be submitted to the National Assembly in February.

As quoted from Anadolu Agency, the bill has come under wide criticism for targeting the Muslim community and imposing restrictions in almost every aspect of their lives.

It also regulates interference in mosques and the associations responsible for mosque administration, as well as controls the finances of Muslim-owned associations and non-governmental organizations.

A 2004 law prohibits the use or overt display of religious symbols in French schools, but does not apply in universities.

But the bill limits the Muslim community’s educational options by preventing families from providing home education to children.

The bill also prohibits patients from choosing doctors based on gender for religious reasons or other reasons. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)