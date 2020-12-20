Putin Criticizes “Anti-Islamic” Cartoon, Says Western Multiculturalism Failed

Moscow, MINA – Russian President Vladimir Putin says anger at “anti-Islamic” cartoons and recent killings in France prove that multiculturalism in the West has failed.

Taking into account the debate surrounding freedom of speech and religion, Putin said the clash of cultures is an existential issue in West.

In an interview quoted from RT on Sunday, Putin said there is a good balance between expressing yourself and insulting the feelings of an entire group of people.

“Where is the boundary between one freedom and another,” Putin asked. “Those who act carelessly, insult the rights and feelings of religious people, must always remember that there will be an inevitable backlash. But, on the other hand, this should not be aggressive, “he added.

Last week, Putin instructed the Russian Foreign Ministry to initiate discussions through international organizations on issues relating to those who insult the beliefs of religious people, and lead to hatred and interreligious conflict.

Seven men from Chechnya have been charged in France for allegedly interacting with the murder and beheading of school teacher Samuel Paty in Paris in October.

Prosecutors said Paty was targeted by Abdullakh Anzorov, 18, for showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in his class during a lesson on free speech.

French President Emmanuel Macron incidents of controversy throughout the Islamic world after the incident.

He pays tribute to Paty as the quiet hero and face of the Republic. A number of Muslim countries announced boycotts of French products, with several demonstrations taking to the streets to measure the Macron statue himself.

The head of the Muslim Chechen Republic in Russia, Ramzan Kadyrov, condemned the attack.

However, he is the closeness of the people not to provoke people or hurt their religious feelings.

“Muslims have the right to have a religion, and no one will take it away,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)