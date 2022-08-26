Muslim Life Trade to Increase Indonesian Export of Halal Products

Chairman of the Indonesian Muslim Entrepreneurs Community (KPMI), Rachmat Marpaung, at the opening of the Muslim Life Fest, Friday (26/8), at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition BSD. (Photo: Abdullah/MINA)

Tangerang, MINA – For the first time, Muslim Life Fest was held in conjunction with Muslim Life Trade, a Business to Business (B to B) concept event initiated by the Indonesian Muslim Entrepreneurs Community (KPMI), which aims to increase the scalability of Indonesian halal products to the market export.

As the initiator of Muslim Life Trade, General Chairperson of the Indonesian Muslim Entrepreneurs Community (KPMI), Rachmat Marpaung, at the opening of the Muslim Life Fest on Friday at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition BSD, said he was ready to facilitate more than 150 export-oriented SMEs who had registered with around 650 buyers from nine countries.

He said, some of those countries, among others; Bahrain, Pakistan, Japan, and Malaysia who have been invited to get to know each other, network, negotiate and transact through “business matchmaking”, which is held in a special zone during the exhibition, both online and offline.

“They are enthusiastic about Indonesian agricultural products, such as coffee, pepper, cloves and other agricultural products. Because it is still in a pandemic, the implementation of this business matchmaking is more dynamic, it can be done in a hybrid manner that is adjusted to the time zone of each country. So that export players can still connect with buyers from abroad. Meanwhile, offline, we have prepared a special zone that is conducive to the needs of buyers,” said Rachmat.

The Muslim Life Fest and Muslim Life Trade received support from various parties, including the National Committee for Sharia Economics and Finance (KNEKS), Bank Indonesia (BI) and the Halal Product Guarantee Agency (BPJPH). This exhibition is also part of the road to “Indonesia Sharia Economic Festival (ISEF)” 2022 event.

“KNEKS supports KPMI’s initiative to organize this event. Besides being able to help drive the business wheels of the halal industry business players, it can also help efforts to increase exports of Indonesian halal products to foreign countries as part of efforts to make Indonesia a Halal Product Producer Center in 2024,” said Putu Rahwidhiyasa, Director of Sharia Business and Entrepreneurship, KNEKS Executive Management.

Based on data from the OIC Economic Outlook 2020, among OIC member countries, Indonesia is the fifth largest exporter with a proportion of 9.3 percent.

With the available resources, Putu is optimistic that Indonesia can become the center of the world’s halal product producers.

“To achieve this target, Indonesia currently has a Masterplan for the Indonesian Islamic Economy 2019-2024 which has four main strategies. First, strengthening the halal value chain which consists of the halal food and beverage industry, the halal tourism industry, the Muslim fashion industry, the halal media and recreation industry, the halal pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry and the renewable energy industry,” he said.

“Second, strengthening the Islamic finance sector. Third, strengthening micro, small and medium enterprises. Fourth is the use and strengthening of the digital economy,” he added.

The world market niche for halal products is getting happier every year. Based on a report from the State of Global Islamic Economic Report 2020-2021, the consumption level of the world’s Muslim community reached USD 2.02 trillion which was absorbed in the food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, fashion, travel and media/halal recreation sectors. This level of consumption is projected to continue to increase to reach USD 2.4 trillion by 2024 with an average annual growth rate of 3.1 percent.

The Indonesia Muslim Lifestyle Festival (Muslim Life Fest) was officially opened today by Taufik Hidayat, Executive Director, Executive Management of the National Sharia Economics and Finance Committee (KNEKS).

The halal product business and sharia industry event organized by Five Events together with KPMI will last for three days from 26 – 28 August 2022 at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition BSD (ICE BSD). (T/RE1)

