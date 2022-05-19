Muslim Life Fair Held in Yogyakarta in Early June 2022

Yogyakarta, MINA – After successfully holding the Indonesia Muslim Life Fair which attracted 30 thousand visitors at Istora GBK, Senayan, Jakarta, on March 25 – 27 2022, Five Events in collaboration with the Indonesian Muslim Entrepreneurs Community (KPMI) again will hold a similar exhibition activity in Yogyakarta. .

Located at the Jogja Expo Center (JEC) with an exhibition area of ​​1,800 m2, this exhibition will take place from 3–5 June 2022. This is the first Muslim Life Fair to be held outside Jakarta as well as in Yogyakarta.

The Muslim Life Fair Yogyakarta is part of a series of peak events leading to the Indonesia Muslim Life Fest which will be held on 26-28 August 2022 at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition BSD (ICE BSD).

With the potential for the Muslim market which is quite good, Director of PT Lima Events Deddy Andu believes that choosing the city of Yogyakarta as the location for the next Muslim Life Fair exhibition after Jakarta is the right step.

Moreover, Yogyakarta, which is known as a student city, has many campuses where millennials are the target market for this event.

“We chose Jogja because this city has tremendous potential for MSMEs for halal products. With a variety of attractive tourist destinations, we are optimistic that the event that we have packaged in the #mlakumlaku campaign can be a stimulant for visitors from outside the region to come to Jogja so as to increase the halal economy and local tourism,” said Deddy Andu.

According to him, Yogyakarta has the potential for halal product SMEs that have the potential to be developed. Various halal MSME products ranging from food and beverages, various culinary specialties of Yogyakarta, to batik fashion and so on are great potentials to be optimized.

In addition, Yogyakarta was also chosen as the host because it received the 2022 Adinata Syariah Award.

This award is given to a number of provinces in the country that are dedicated to the development of the halal and sharia industry with seven categories of assessment, namely the category of sharia finance, halal industry, sharia social finance, sharia microfinance, sharia economic education, economic empowerment of Islamic boarding schools, and the green and green economy sector.

Muslim Life Fair Yogyakarta will be attended by 180 exhibitors, both from Yogyakarta and other regions. These hundreds of tenants are ready to display various needs for halal and Islamic products, ranging from modest fashion, Islamic education, hobbies and communities, Islamic book & publisher, halal travel, thibbun nabawi herbal, beauty & pharmaceutical to Safe & Healthy Halal Culinary (KHAS).

Not only a product bazaar, this exhibition will also be filled with a series of other events such as talk shows, book reviews, writers’ meetings, job fairs, children’s storytelling, kids corner, and Kid’s town.

The chairman of the Indonesian Muslim Entrepreneurs Community (KPMI), Rachmat Surtanas Marpaung, said that the Indonesia Muslim Life Fair Yogyakarta exhibition was an effort to support the government’s program to continue to support Yogyakarta’s economic growth, which showed a positive trend despite the pandemic. In 2021, Yogyakarta’s economic growth will accelerate by 5.53%, growing above the national economy.

Yogyakarta is not the last Muslim Life Fest series this year. After the implementation in Yogyakarta, it is planned that the 2022 Indonesia Muslim Life Fair will continue to Purwokerto and Bandung. (T/RE1)

