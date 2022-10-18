Muslim Footballer Karim Benzema Wins Ballon d’Or 2022

Paris, MINA – Muslim footballer who is currently a Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema won the prestigious Ballon d’Or 2022 award in a performance held in Paris, France on Monday local time.

Benzema with Real Madrid won a number of trophies together last season, including the Champions League and La Liga champions, Al-Jazeera reported.

Benzema also beat PSG (France) striker Kylian Mbappe, Manchester City (England) striker Erling Haaland, to Barcelona (Spain) striker Robert Lewandowski.

For the French player, winning the Ballon d’Or is a proud achievement after the award was last won by Zinedine Zidane in 1998.

The Ballon d’Or (Golden Ball) is an annual football award. This award was initiated by the author of the magazine France Football, Gabriel Hanot, who asked his colleagues to choose the best player in Europe in 1956. The inaugural winner was Stanley Matthews of Blackpool. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

