Karim Benzema Receives Copies of Quran from A Saudi Arabian Reporter

Riyadh, MINA – Muslim footballer from France, Karim Benzema, received a French translation of the Qur’an as a gift from a Saudi Arabian reporter, Ibhrahim al-Faria.

Benzema has officially joined Al Ittihad FC in the Saudi Arabian League with a three-season contract and a salary of IDR 3.1 trillion per year. This certainty was announced directly by Al Ittihad on its official website, last July 7.

As reported by Iqna.ir on Thursday, Ibhrahim al-Farian presented Al-Qur’an which also included a translation of the Holy Bible in French, according to a statement quoted by MINA.

Two days earlier, Al-Farian presented a Rolex watch to Fabio Henrique Tavares, better known as Fabinho.

After joining Al Ittihad, Karim Benzema traveled to the Holy City of Mecca to perform the Umrah pilgrimage earlier this month. He has also shared videos of performing Hajj rituals wearing ihram clothes. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)