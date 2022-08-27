Muslim Football Player, Karim Benzema Crowned UEFA Men’s Player of the Year

Karim Benzema, a French striker of Algerian heritage, was awarded UEFA Men's Player of the Year at an award ceremony in Istanbul on Thursday. (Getty)

Istanbul, MINA – Muslim football player Karim Benzema has been crowned UEFA Men’s Player of the Year at an award ceremony in Istanbul, Türkiye on Thursday.

Benzema and his club was high-flying this season after clinching victory in both the Spanish La Liga league and the European Champions League.

As quoted from The New Arab on Saturday, the French forward, born in Lyon to Algerian parents, picked up his trophy in Istanbul alongside head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who was named manager of the year.

The 34-year-old team captain was ranked top goal scorer in the 2021 – 2022 Champions League, netting 15 goals en route to the final. “

“A trophy that rewards the hard work of several years, thanks to my club [Real Madrid] to my teammates and to the staff who help me to achieve these performances,” the footballer wrote on Twitter.

During his acceptance speech, manager Ancelotti said: “Football is lucky to see Karim play.”

“The world was impressed by the performances of Karim. He’s not only a striker, he’s not only a top scorer, he’s a fantastic football player,” said the Italian coach.

The manager said Benzema’s attitude and leadership contributed to his success.

England manager Sarina Wiegman was named women’s Uefa Coach of the Year after the Lionesses’ victory in the Euros.

Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas won the Women’s Player of the Year Award.

This month, Real Madrid signed a new contract with the French striker to keep him at the club until 2023. (T/RE1)

