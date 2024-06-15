MUI Support Indonesian Army to Send Peacekeeping Troops to Gaza

The Central Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) held a gathering with TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto at the Central MUI Building, Jakarta, Friday, June 14 2024. (FB Photo M Ibrahim)

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) held a friendly meeting with Indonesian National Army (TNI) Commander General Agus Subiyanto to discuss issues related to Gaza on Friday.

MUI Secretary General Buya Amirsyah Tambunan in his speech stated that the event was held as a form of MUI support for the TNI.

“MUI pays great attention to the efforts and role of the TNI in participating in implementing world order based on independence, eternal peace and social justice as mandated by the Preamble to the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia,” he said.

“In this regard, the MUI Leadership Council provides strong support for the TNI’s commitment, attitudes, policies and programs in maintaining and realizing peace in areas of the world hit by armed conflict or war,” he continued.

In his presentation, TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto said that the TNI had followed up on Defense Minister Prabowo Subiyanto’s direction to send peacekeeping troops to Gaza.

“I am preparing and checking the field hospital and we will send one composite battalion. “The hospital is complete, including for operations,” he said.

“For evacuation, the TNI prepared two helicopters. “Meanwhile, for logistics, transport aircraft have been prepared to carry patients who will be treated in Indonesia,” he added.

Meanwhile, for the mechanism for sending troops, the TNI will follow the regulations set by the UN.

Also present at the forum was former Vice President Muhammad Jusuf Kalla, who now serves as General Chair of the Indonesian Mosque Council (DMI).

Kalla commented on the massacre that occurred in Gaza. According to him, one of the causes of the conflict in Gaza is the United States.

“The United States wants peace, but the US also sends weapons. Why did it happen? “Because Jews control US finances,” he said.

Present at the meeting were the leaders of Central Level Islamic Organizations, as well as the entire MUI Leadership Council and leaders of Commissions/Institutions within the MUI.

Several heads of institutions related to Palestine were also present, including the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C), Aqsa Working Group (AWG) and Maemuna Center (Mae_C). (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)