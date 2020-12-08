MUI Hasn’t Determined Halalness of Covid-19 Sinovac Vaccine

Jakarta, MINA – Institute for the Assessment of Food, Drugs and Cosmetics, the Indonesian Ulema Council (LPPOM MUI) has not yet to determine the halalness of the Covid-19 vaccine produced by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech.

In October, MUI together with the Ministry of Health, the Indonesian POM Agency and facilitated by Biofarma, conducted an inspection inspection at the Sinovac production facility to conduct an audit, both in terms of quality, safety and halal aspects of the vaccine.

“Currently, MUI is still collecting detailed information on the audit results in coordination with Biofarma and Sinovac as producers and is still waiting for some of the information we need to advance to the fatwa stage,” said LPPO MUI Director Lukmanul Hakim in a virtual press conference on Monday night.

Lukmanul Hakim said that his party had sent an audit memorandum to the relevant companies and asked for additional information related to the vaccine.

“We hope to get additional information soon so that the process of determining halal can be carried out by the Fatwa Commission of the Indonesian Ulema Council,” said Lukmanul Hakim.

In addition, he continued, the recommendation from the POM regarding the permit to use the vaccine is also one of the considerations in determining the fatwa.

Meanwhile, the Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK) Muhadjir Effendy asked LPPOM MUI and related parties to continue to study the halal aspects of the use of the vaccine.

He explained the purpose of vaccination is to reduce health risks to socio-economic risks caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Covid-19 vaccine produced by the Sinovac Biotech company arrived in Indonesia on Sunday night. For the first wave, 1.2 million doses of the corona virus vaccine are ready for injection. Meanwhile, there will be 1.8 million doses of other injection ready vaccines arriving in January 2021. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)