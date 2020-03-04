Muhyiddin Yassin, Malaysian PM A Descended Scholar from Riau

By: Ali Farkhan Tsani, Senior Editor of Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Malaysian King, Sultan Abdullah Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah finally installed Muhyiddin Yassin (72) as the country’s 8th prime minister, at the State Palace on Sunday, Match 1 2020.

The prominent politician Muhyiddin, is the President of the Malaysian Unified Indigenous Party (United), who is also a member of Parliament from Johor and the Interior Minister Mahathir Mohammad’s cabinet.

His highest political career positions were Deputy Prime Minister of the era of PM Abdullah Ahmad Badawi and era of PM Najib Razak. This is certainly enough to convince him as Prime Minister.

Childhood

Muhyiddin Yassin was born in Pagoh, Johor, on May 15, 1957 and had served as the Chief Minister of Johor, the State where he was born and raised.

His father’s name was Tuan Guru Haji (TGH) Muhammad Yassin bin Muhammad who was known as a great scholar in Bandar Maharani, Muar, Johor State, Malaysia.

According to Malaysian media The Star, Muhyiddin acknowledged the mixing of Bugis and Javanese blood in him.

But even so, his nationalism as a Malaysian is above all.

“People ask what kind of nation I am? My late father was Bugis and my late Javanese mother. I am Malaysian, “Muhyiddin said.

A Tanwir source said that his father, TGH Muhammad Yassin, was from Siak Regency, Riau Province, Indonesia. A district with a central government in Siak Sri Inderapura.

Siak Regency was formerly known as the Sultanate of Siak Sri Inderapura, an Islamic Malay Kingdom founded by Sultan Abdul Jalil Rahmad Syah I in 1723, based in the area of ​​Buantan, Riau.

A Wikipedia source said formerly, Siak Sri Inderapura was part of the Johor region, under the Sultanate of Malacca. The Malacca Forestry in the 1500s at that time had wide areas, including Johor, Pahang, Selangor, Singapore, Riau Islands, to regions in Sumatra such as Deli, Rokan, Inderagiri to Jambi.

After the end of colonialism, the former territory of the Sultanate of Johor was divided into British and Dutch colonies. Johor later became one of the states of Malaysia and Riau into the Indonesian part.

So, there is a close connection with Muhammad Yassin who was born in 1902 in Siak, then migrated and died when he was 73 years old in Johor.

It was in Johor that later TGH Muhammad Yassin became a very persistent preacher and teacher.

His teaching is mostly based on the books of Sufism and the science of monotheism.

The contribution of Mr. Haji, Muhammad Yassin, in the field of religious education, especially around Johor, is enormous. He established two schools for the purpose of spreading knowledge to the children there namely Mohammad Yassin Middle School and Sa’adiah Arab School. According to Caldera sources.

He studied Islamic religious books from the great Muar cleric, Tuan Haji Abu Bakar Abu Haji bin Haji Hasan al-Muari.

Other students who were both studying with their teachers included Tan Sri Mohamed Noah. He is Tun Abdul Razak’s in-law, Malaysia’s 2nd Prime Minister

While his mother Muhyiddin Yassin was named Hj Khadijah bint Kassim, a Malaysian citizen of Javanese blood, Indonesia.

Khadijah bint Kassim is TGH Muhammad Yassin’s second wife. His exact date of birth is unknown, only mentioned he died in 1977. Not much literature about him.

Political Career

Muhyiddin joined the United Malaysia National Organizations Party (UMNO) in 1978, until at the peak he served as Vice President of UMNO.

He last moved to Malaysia’s United Indigenous Party with Mahathir Mohammad in 2016 and later led the party.

He served as Johor’s Minister for the past 10 years, before becoming a minister in the Barisan Nasional government.

He also served as Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumerism, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry, and International Trade and Industry.

His highest career was as Deputy Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi’s era and Najib Razak’s era.

In the Mahathir coalition government, Muhyiddin Yassin was appointed as Minister of the Interior since May 21, 2018.

This coalition is a joint party of supporters of Mahathir and Anwar consisting of the Malaysian Unified Indigenous Party (Unite), UMNO, the Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS), the Sarawak Parti Association (GPS), and the Sabah Heritage Party (Warisan).

Muhyiddin Yassin himself was supported by the National Barisan Coalition consisting of UMNO, Malaysian Chinese Unity Party (MCA) and Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC), and Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) to become Malaysian Prime Minister.

Last Minute

The name Muhyiddin Yassin appeared later at the last minute as an alternative PM candidate after PM Mahathir Mohammad resigned February 24, 2020.

He appeared among the candidates Anwar Ibrahim and Mahathir who wanted to advance again as PM candidates.

Sultan Abdullah saw Muhyiddin Yassin as a figure accepted by the majority of parliamentarians, so he was appointed as PM to replace Mahathir. (AT/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)