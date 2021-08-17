Malaysian Cabinet Tenders Resignation to The King

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – Malaysia’s Cabinet submitted its resignation to the king, said a government minister on Monday August, 16.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin wrote on his social media that, “The Cabinet has tendered our resignation to the Agong. Thank you for the opportunity to, once again, serve the nation. May God bless Malaysia.”

Senior Minister Hishammuddin Hussein also tweeted: “It has been an honour and a privilege to serve our beloved country and her people.”

On Monday morning, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin chaired a Cabinet meeting, before proceeding for a royal audience with King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Malaysian media has reported that he will address the nation shortly.

The Cabinet’s resignation came amid a political power play unfolding in Malaysia.

Early this month, a number of United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) lawmakers, led by party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, withdrew their support for Mr Muhyiddin, compromising his already razor-thin parliamentary majority. (T/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)