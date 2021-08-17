Agong Accepts Malaysia’s Cabinet Resignation

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – Yang Dipertuan Agong (The King) of Malaysia Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has appointed Muhyiddin Yassin as interim prime minister, after Yassin’s resignation was accepted by the king on Monday.

Muhyiddin Yassin has been appointed Malaysia’s caretaker prime minister, after his resignation was accepted by the king on Monday (Aug 16), CNA reported.

In a statement issued by the national palace, it said that the king has received the letter of resignation from Muhyiddin and the entire Cabinet with effect from Monday.

“Following his resignation, His Majesty has agreed that the Most Honorable Tan Sri Muhyiddin bin Md Yasin will serve as caretaker prime minister until a new prime minister is appointed”.

Earlier, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin wrote on Instagram: “The Cabinet has tendered our resignation to the Agong. Thank you for the opportunity to, once again, serve the nation. May God bless Malaysia.”

Senior Minister Hishammuddin Hussein tweeted: “It has been an honour and a privilege to serve our beloved country and her people.”

The prime minister’s resignation came amid a political power play unfolding in Malaysia. (T/R6/RE1)

