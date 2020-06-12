Mosques in Jakarta to Hold Friday Prayers

Jakarta, MINA – Mosques in Jakarta once again held Friday prayers today, after being closed down to reduce the potential for Covid-19 transmission.

Cut Meutia Mosque, Central Jakarta applies health protocols according to the government’s recommendation for every Friday prayer congregation.

The mosque will be opened 30 minutes before the Friday prayer began, then closed again 30 minutes after it ended.

The body temperature of each worshipers will be checked before entering the mosque.

The mosque manager also provides hand sanitizing liquid and a place to wash hands.

Each worshipers is set to one meter apart. They brought their prayer rugs and were obliged to wear masks to congratulate the worship.

“The saf is one meter between pilgrims. In front of the empty, crossed position so that when prostration, the head of the congregation does not touch the feet of the congregation behind him,” Secretary of the Majid Cut Meutia Foundation, M Ashraf Ali told reporters on Friday.

President Joko Widodo also will perfom Friday prayers at the Baiturrahim Mosque, Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta.

DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan also will perform Friday prayers at the Balai Kota mosque, Jakarta. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)