More than 5.6 Million Palestinians Still Refugees

Jerusalem, MINA – Marking World Refugee Day on Saturday (June 6) was estimated that more than 5.6 million Palestinians are registered with the United Nations (UN) as refugees in various countries including Europe.

It is after seven decades of Palestinian or Nakba catastrophe that began when Israel expelled more than 700,000 Palestinians from their homes in 1948.

The number of Palestinian refugees is found in various regions, starting in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Malaysia, Indonesia, and several European.

Hundreds of thousands of refugees live in very difficult conditions especially in Syria and Lebanon, without the prospect of a fair solution to their bad luck.

WAFA News Agency reported that the figure did not include tens of thousands of Palestinians who fled to the nearest Arab countries in the 1967 Israeli war in the Arab and Palestinian territories.

According to the 2019 Palestinian Central Statistics Bureau (PCBS), in Jordan it is 39 percent of the total Palestinian refugee population, the Gaza Strip 25 percent, the West Bank 17 percent, Syria 11 percent, and Lebanon 9 percent. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)