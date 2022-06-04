Mitch Evans Wins 2022 Jakarta E-Prix

Jakarta, MINA – Jaguar TCS Racing team driver Mitch Evans won the Jakarta E-Prix, the ninth race of the 2022 Formula E World Championship season at Jakarta International E-Prix Circuit, Ancol, North Jakarta, on Saturday (June 4).

“Thanks to the team, so I got a good performance this time” said Evans as quoted by Jakarta Province official news website Beritajakarta.

He won dramatic races against DS Techeetah drivers Jean-Eric Vergne and Edoardo Mortara from the ROKiT Venturi Racing team.

He managed to end the race with the fastest time of 1:09,786, followed by Vergne occupied the second place with a time of 1:09,965 and Mortara occupied the third place with a time of 1:09,089.

Evans admitted that the race this time felt long thus he was very careful and fully concentrated, especially in the back of Vergne’s car which was very difficult for him.

“Very comfortable after a few laps. In the last lap, I was very tired and tense. Thanks to the team, so I got a good performance this time,” he admitted.

According to him, Indonesia’s weather had no effect, even though he preferred slightly cooler weather.

“Before I didn’t feel confident about winning this championship. But, I and the team will try to do better,” he added.

In the meantime, despite being in second place, Vergne admitted that he enjoyed the race. But, he was reluctant to reveal the reason he finished second.

“It’s not because of the weather, it’s something new. Of course, I lost for other reasons. I will try to do better for the next race,” he asserted.

Aside that, Mortara who ended the race in third place did not regret his performance this afternoon.

“In today’s race, our plans and strategies went smoothly. So, we feel we have met the target,” he stated. (T/RE1)

