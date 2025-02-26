Ministry of Health: More Baby Died in Gaza Due to Cold Weather

Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has announced the death of a baby girl due to the extreme cold weather that hit the region, bringing the number of children who died due to the polar depression to 7, Palinfo reported.

Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, the ministry’s director-general, said on Wednesday that the girl, Seila Abdul Qader, who was less than two months old, died of the cold due to the extreme cold wave that hit the Gaza Strip. This brings the total number of deaths in the past 48 hours to seven babies.

Al-Bursh reported that the total number of children who died due to the cold wave since the beginning of winter has reached 15.

He noted that hospitals in the Gaza Strip, especially children’s hospitals, are no longer able to handle cases that come with cold-related complications, either due to damage caused by the Israeli occupation army or damage to the facilities and equipment in them.

Al-Bursh indicated that the Israeli army has destroyed medical equipment and devices for newborns, such as incubators and intensive care units, especially in hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip.

He called for urgent and immediate intervention by international institutions and the United Nations to save children in the Gaza Strip from the consequences of the genocidal war waged by Israel against the enclave. []

