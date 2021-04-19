Minister Retno Receives Iranian Foreign Minister’s Visit in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi received a visit from Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at the Pancasila Building, Jakarta on Monday afternoon.

According to a press statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two Foreign Ministers discussed bilateral cooperation in the health and economy sectors, especially in joint efforts to overcome the pandemic and accelerate economic recovery.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister praised the increasingly close friendship between the two countries in various fields, especially the economic sector and hoped that trade relations between the two countries could be facilitated by using a joint business commission.

“In 2020, the total trade between the two countries increased by 52 percent, reaching USD 215 million, from the 2019 value of USD 141.60 million,” said Retno on her twitter account.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Minister expressed his satisfaction at the increase in trade and the economic volume of the two countries.

“Iran and Indonesia have enormous potential and capacity to expand mutual economic relations,” Zarif said as quoted by MEHR News Agency.

He stressed the need to accelerate the completion of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Iran and Indonesia.

During the meeting, the Iranian Foreign Minister also appreciated Indonesia’s position in the UN Security Council to defend the Iran nuclear accord (JCPOA) and the implementation of UNSCR 2231.

On this occasion, the Iranian Foreign Minister also paid an honorary visit to the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)